U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $392.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

