U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

