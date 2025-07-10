U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $510.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

