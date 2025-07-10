Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $971,163.85 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 7,964 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $990,164.12.

On Thursday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $216,931.00.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $121.90 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Twilio by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.39.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

