Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8%

HD opened at $370.43 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.