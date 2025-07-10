True Vision MN LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,211,865.92. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $513.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.34 and its 200 day moving average is $409.08. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

