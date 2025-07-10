True Vision MN LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

