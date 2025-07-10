True Vision MN LLC Invests $531,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after buying an additional 1,699,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,461,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after buying an additional 489,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $378.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

