tru Independence LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 46.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

