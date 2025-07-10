tru Independence LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

