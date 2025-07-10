Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.32 and last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 1269839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

