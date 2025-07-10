Trek Financial LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,878,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $375.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

