Travel Stocks To Follow Now – July 8th

SoFi Technologies, BigBear.ai, and Alibaba Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves facilitating travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise operators, car rental agencies and online booking platforms. Because their performance is closely linked to consumer spending on trips, business travel demand and economic cycles, travel stocks often serve as a barometer for global mobility trends and can exhibit heightened volatility in response to seasonality, fuel prices, geopolitical events and health crises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,192,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,678,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 183,490,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,816,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,064,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941,320. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20.

