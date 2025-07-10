Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.27 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.57). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.68), with a volume of 85,461 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tracsis from GBX 1,150 ($15.63) to GBX 550 ($7.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRCS

Tracsis Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of £125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 412.27.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 7.79 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tracsis had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tracsis plc will post 38.5149202 EPS for the current year.

Tracsis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries.

Tracsis’s products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.