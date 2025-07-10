TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.48. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.
TORC Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.
About TORC Oil & Gas
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TORC Oil & Gas
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.