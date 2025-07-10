Top Penny Stocks Worth Watching – July 8th

ProKidney, Wolfspeed, Bit Digital, ZyVersa Therapeutics, and Sequans Communications are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares—typically trading below $5 each—of small or thinly traded companies often listed on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low liquidity and limited public information, their prices can swing wildly and are more susceptible to manipulation. While some investors chase them for potential outsized gains, the high volatility and sparse regulatory oversight also mean a greater risk of significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

ProKidney (PROK)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

PROK stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 312,593,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.26. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 278,873,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075,287. The firm has a market cap of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of BTBT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,244,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,980,332. The company has a market cap of $775.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

Shares of ZVSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,556,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Sequans Communications (SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,137,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,500. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

