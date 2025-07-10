The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.