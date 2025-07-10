The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

