The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.16.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,721.76. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,143,388.60. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $22,961,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

