The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.26. Entegris has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Entegris Company Profile



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

