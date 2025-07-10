Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,487 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ROK opened at $340.19 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $348.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.