Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2025

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDTFree Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $174,329,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $139,869,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

View Our Latest Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDTFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.