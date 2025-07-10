Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $174,329,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $139,869,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

