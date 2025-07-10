Telix Pharmaceuticals’ (TLX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TLX opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

