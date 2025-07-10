TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 9,067 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

