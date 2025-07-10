TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 333 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

