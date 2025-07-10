TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $651,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.