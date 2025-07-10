TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,134,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $103.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.