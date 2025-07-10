TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.85. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

