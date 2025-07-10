Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TGT opened at $102.64 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

