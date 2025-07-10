Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TGT opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.