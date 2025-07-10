Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 5.3%

SGHC stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

