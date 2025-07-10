Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,434 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $231.85 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and a 200 day moving average of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

