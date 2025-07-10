Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after buying an additional 9,863,587 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after buying an additional 5,568,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $178,259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

