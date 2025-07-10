Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

