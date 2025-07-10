Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $162.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.66.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

