Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $624,666,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Realty Income by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after buying an additional 811,037 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6,002.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 694,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

