Stonebrook Private Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

