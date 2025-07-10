Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Shares of RCL opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $336.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

