Stifel Canada Upgrades Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) to “Strong-Buy”

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVPAF opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.71 million.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.