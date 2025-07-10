Stage Harbor Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of META opened at $732.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,360,362. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $105,091,830. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.95.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

