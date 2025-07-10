Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%

SPE stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

