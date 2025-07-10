Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $221.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $89,252.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total value of $2,188,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,806,377.04. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.