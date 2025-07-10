Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $221.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $89,252.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total value of $2,188,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,806,377.04. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
