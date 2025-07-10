Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.22. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 458,942 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on CREG
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.