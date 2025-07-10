Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $31,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

SPG stock opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.