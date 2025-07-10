Significant Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 0.3% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,041,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,163,000 after buying an additional 585,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 513,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.