Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $131.49 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

