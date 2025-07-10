Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,919 Shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. AerSale makes up 0.3% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AerSale worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AerSale by 3,427.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 37.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AerSale by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

AerSale Price Performance

AerSale stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. AerSale Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

