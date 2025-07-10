Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys 434 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $4,172,628. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3%

BJ opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.