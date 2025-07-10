Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys 339 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $240.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.