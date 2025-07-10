Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

